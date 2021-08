Dame Sarah Storey's husband on 'staggering' Paralympic gold

The husband of ParalympicsGB cyclist Dame Sarah Storey has praised his wife's impressive performance in Tokyo today as she broke her own world record to claim her 15th gold medal.

Barney Storey, also a gold medallist, said: "She just has this amazing ability to keep driving … this is her eighth Games, her 15th gold medal, it's just absolutely staggering." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn