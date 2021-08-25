Tony Hawk Sells $500 Skateboards Infused With His Blood

Tony Hawk, Sells $500 Skateboards, Infused With His Blood.

Skate legend Tony Hawk just released a line of boards that have a vial of his blood infused into the decks' paint jobs.

Skate legend Tony Hawk just released a line of boards that have a vial of his blood infused into the decks' paint jobs.

'TMZ' reports that Hawk teamed up with Liquid Death, a canned water company, for the project.

.

On August 24, Liquid Death released a video documenting how the boards were made.

.

On August 24, Liquid Death released a video documenting how the boards were made.

.

In the video, Hawk's blood is drawn from his arm and then infused with the red paint used for the skateboards' graphic art.

Liquid Death says the boards are limited to a quantity of 100 and are currently selling for $500 apiece.

Each deck also comes with a certificate of authenticity.

I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs, Tony Hawk, via 'TMZ'.

This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks, Tony Hawk, via 'TMZ'.

And I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts, Tony Hawk, via 'TMZ'.

According to Hawk, a percentage of the proceeds from the rides will go to The Skatepark Project as well as 5 Gyres, an environmental nonprofit organization.

According to Hawk, a percentage of the proceeds from the rides will go to The Skatepark Project as well as 5 Gyres, an environmental nonprofit organization