Nirvana Sued by Album Cover Baby Alleging Child Pornography

Nirvana's iconic 'Nevermind' album features a nude baby swimming underwater in a pool.

That baby, Spencer Elden, is now 30 years old and alleging that the image of him violates child pornography laws.

According to 'Variety,' he is seeking $150,000 from each of 17 named defendants, .

Including Nirvana band members, Courtney Love (who is executor of Kurt Cobain's estate) and record executives.

The lawsuit alleges that Elden "has suffered and will continue to suffer lifelong damages.".

Defendants intentionally commercially marketed Spencer’s child pornography and leveraged the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at his expense, Lawsuit, via The Verge.

Defendants used child pornography depicting Spencer as an essential element of a record promotion scheme commonly utilized in the music industry to get attention, .., Lawsuit, via The Verge.

... wherein album covers posed children in a sexually provocative manner to gain notoriety, drive sales, and garner media attention, and critical reviews, Lawsuit, via The Verge.

According to 'Variety,' Elden's parents were paid $200 for the photo but never signed a release form.

Elden, who has a 'Nevermind' tattoo on his chest, has never previously described the cover as pornographic, though he has expressed mixed feelings.

Over the years, he has recreated the pose on several occasions