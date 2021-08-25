COVID-19 Cases Amongst Children Dramatically Surged, Reaching Highest Rates Since the Pandemic Began

The number of COVID-19 cases in children in the US reached levels not seen since the winter surge.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The number of COVID-19 cases in children in the US reached levels not seen since the winter surge.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
[NFA] The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to..
[NFA] The United States hit a six-month high for new COVID cases with over 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday, according to a..