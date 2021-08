Brad Makes Fermented Watermelon Cocktails

We're back for the 91st episode of It's Alive with Brad Leone and today our guy is mixing up a batch of fermented watermelon cocktails, one of the featured recipes in his new cookbook Field Notes for Food Adventure: Recipes and Stories from the Woods to the Ocean.

Sweet and spicy with a hint of salt, Brad's fermented watermelon cocktails make for an ideal end-of-summer beverage - either non-alcoholic or with some mezcal for the adult set.