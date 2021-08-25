Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Drummer Charlie Watts

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood paid tribute to their Rolling Stones bandmate, Charlie Watts, who died August 23 at the age of 80.

CNN reports that Watts played with the band for over 50 years.

Jagger posted a picture of Watts drumming on Twitter and Instagram.

Richards posted a picture to his social media accounts of a drum kit with a "Closed" sign hanging over it.

Wood posted a picture of himself with Watts, adding:, "I love you my fellow Gemini, I will dearly miss you.

Earlier this month, the band announced that Watts would miss the upcoming North American leg of their "No Filter" tour.

On August 23, the drummer's spokesperson told CNN Watts had, "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.".

The Rolling Stones were formed in 1962.

Brian Jones formed the band with singer Mick Jagger, pianist Ian Stewart and guitarists Keith Richards and Dick Taylor.

Watts initially turned down the group's first offer to join.

Later, he conceded and played his first gig with the Rolling Stones in January of 1963.

