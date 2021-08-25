Daily Dividend Report: AVT,RY,LCII,BEN,PDCE

The dividend will be paid on September 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2021.

Avnet, a leading global technology solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 9.1% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.24 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after November 24, 2021, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021.

LCI Industries, which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.

Franklin Resources, announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

The quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

PDC Energy announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on PDC's outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 22, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2021.