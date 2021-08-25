New immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens Thursday in Scottsdale

A new immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens tomorrow in Scottsdale to give you a projected look at the famous artwork.

PROVE THEY HAVE GOTTEN THESHOTS.Justin: NEW THIS MORNING,IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THERT AWORKS OF VINCENT VAN GOGH.A NEWNI UQUE ART EXHIBIT ONSPEIN SCOTTSDA.LEAllison: JAMIE WARREN IS THERE.WHEN YOU HEAR IMMERSIVE ARTEXHIBIT, YOUR MIND RUNS WILDWITH THOUTS,GH WHAT COULD IT BE.