This boy mom lip-synced an Olivia Rodrigo song to show her sons that she’s the number one woman in their lives — but not everyone online got the joke.Madison Chavez (@maddibaby18) is a TikToker and mom of 3 who recently shared a video of her lip-syncing “Happier” by Olivia Rodrigo to show her sons that she’s their first true love.The tongue-in-cheek TikTok clip begins with the words “BOY MOM:” written over footage of Chavez standing in front of her little boys seated next to each other on the kitchen counter.Olivia Rodrigo’s “Happier” plays over the footage, while Chavez lip-syncs the song’s chorus to her sons as though she’s teaching them a lesson.Her performance grows more comically dramatic as the song continues.“I hope you're happy, but not like how you were with me/I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go,” she lip-syncs, holding the boys in a loving embrace.“So find someone great but don't find no one better,” Chavez finally warns before breaking into fits of giggles with her cute kids.While the video was meant to be satirical, viewers had a mixed response.

