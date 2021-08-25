Nearly 90% of Rental Assistance Funds Have Not Been Distributed, Figures Show

'The New York Times' reports that the $46.5 billion rental aid program, created to assist those in need amid the pandemic, continues to slowly disburse money.

In July, just $1.7 billion in rental assistance funds were disbursed as the Supreme Court prepares to make a decision that could strike down the eviction moratorium.

According to the Treasury Department, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has only distributed about $5.1 billion so far.

That's only about 11% of the cash allocated by Congress to avoid an eviction crisis.

It’s just not close to enough in an emergency like this to protect all the families who need and deserve to be protected.

So there is still way more to do and to do fast, Gene Sperling, Head of federal pandemic relief programs, via 'The New York Times'.

On August 24, Treasury Department and White House officials acknowledged that the program was not ramping up fast enough.

However, the administration passed the blame to local officials, many of whom have failed to distribute their state's allocated funds.

According to the 'NYT,' states could see their funds reallocated to other states that have distributed payments more effectively