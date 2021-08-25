Teddy Bridgewater named starting quarterback for Denver Broncos

For the fifth time in five years, the Broncos will feature a new starting quarterback in the season opener.
Following a spirited competition, Teddy Bridgewater won the job over Drew Lock, coach Vic Fangio announced.
