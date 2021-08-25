7 Best Foods for Brain Health

According to Dr. Lisa Mosconi, neuroscientist and author of 'Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power,' .

The human brain requires 45 distinct nutrients to function at its best.

While most of these nutrients are created by the brain itself, the rest are "imported" from our diet.

Here are seven foods recommended by Dr. Mosconi that are essential for brain health.

Fatty Fish, Salmon, sardines and anchovies are high in omega-3’s such as DHA, which has been shown to help boost memory and cognition skills.

Dark Leafy Greens, Kale, Swiss chard and spinach are full of vitamin E, which has been found to improve overall neurological performance.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Flaxseed Oil, Dr. Mosconi recommends these two oils because they are loaded with omega-3’s and vitamin E, which are anti-aging nutrients.

Cacao, Chocolate with an 80 percent or higher cacao content is rich in theobromine, which is known to support cellular aging.

Berries, A great source of fiber and glucose, berries such as blueberries and strawberries contain antioxidants that help with memory.

Water, Hydrating is one of the most important building blocks for your brain, as it helps form proteins and absorb nutrients.

Complex Carbohydrates, Whole grains, beans and legumes are rich in glucose, which is known to be the main energy source for the brain