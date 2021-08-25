Delta Air Lines To Charge Unvaccinated Employees $200 per Month

Delta Air Lines will charge employees on the company health plan $200 a month if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

CEO Ed Bastian said the measure is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $40,000.

According to NPR, the airline also said that starting Sept.

30, it will stop extending pay protection to unvaccinated workers who contract COVID-19.

All unvaccinated workers will be required to take weekly tests beginning Sept.

12.

Delta Air Lines will reportedly cover the cost.

Additionally, unvaccinated workers will have to wear masks in all indoor company settings.

This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company, Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, via NPR.

Bastian said that 75% of Delta Air Lines employees have now been vaccinated, up from 72% in mid-July.

He said the aggressiveness of the delta variant, "means we need to get many more of our people vaccinated, and as close to 100% as possible.".

In the U.S., new cases of COVID-19 are at over 150,000 a day, the highest level since late January.

Other airlines have blamed the virus for fewer customers booking flights.

U.S. air travel remains down over 20% from before the pandemic in 2019