5 Signs TV Is Hurting Your Mental Health

Is watching TV negatively affecting your mental health?

1.

It's triggering.

If a show is bringing up memories of past trauma, it may be time for a new show.

2.

It affects your self-esteem.

For example, feeling discouraged that the characters are further along in their careers than you are.

3.

It affects you socially.

If all you want to do is stay home and watch TV, that's not a good sign.

4.

You're obsessed.

If you're not making time for other hobbies and self-care, the TV could be ruling your life.

5.

It's isolating you.

If you're missing out on meaningful interpersonal connections, it's time to tune out