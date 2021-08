Biden administration to soon be held accountable for Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden is continuing to defend the decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Aug.

31.

As that date rapidly approaches, the evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghan citizens is intensifying before it stops completely.

As of Wednesday morning, 82,000-plus people have been evacuated from Kabul since Aug.

14.

While President Biden remains confident in what is going on in Kabul, the American people are becoming more skeptical.