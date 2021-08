Hochul updates COVID-19 death data

CALLS FOR NEW YORK'S HEALTHCOMMISSIONER TO RESIGN...AFTER GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHULACKNOWLEDGED THE STATE HAS HADNEARLY TWELVE- THOUSAND MORECOVID-19 DEATHS..

THAN WHATWAS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED.HOCHUL'S OFFICE IS NOWREPORTING MORE THAN FIFTY-FIVETHOUSAND COVID-19 DEATHS INNEW YORK... WHICH NOW ALIGNSWITH THE COUNT FROM THE C-D-C.THAT'S UP FROM THE FORTY-THREETHOUSAND FROM WHAT THE CUOMOADMINISTRATION REPORTED TO TPUBLIC ON HIS LAST DAY INOFFICE.

REPORTER ALI TOUHEYTONIGHT ON THIS NEW TALLY...AND THE NEW TONE GOVERNORHOCHUL SAYS SHE IS TRYINGSET IN STATE GOVERNMENT.(0:00) (1:16) (2:12) SOT OPEN&:02 WE'RE NOW RELEASING MOREDATA THAN HAD BEEN RELEASEDBEFORE.

A TONE OF TRANSPARENCYFROM NEW GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHULONE DAY AFTER BEING SWORN INTOOFFICE& SOT HOCHUL THERE'S ALOT OF THINGS THAT WEREN'THAPPENING AND I'M GOING TOMAKE THEM HAPPEN.

THATINCLUDES UPDATED COVID-19DEATH STATE DATA.

HOCHUL'SADMINISTRATION NOW REPORTS55,395 PEOPLE HAVE DIED OFCOVID-19 IN NEW YORK BASED ONDEATH CERTIFICATE DATASUBMITTED TO THE CDC, UP FROMTHE ROUGHLY 43,400 FORMER GOV.ANDREW CUOMO REPORTED TO THEPUBLIC AS OF MONDAY, HIS LASTDAY IN OFFICE.

CUOMO HAS BEEN CRITICIZED FOR TWO MISSTEPS IN HANDLING COVID-19 IN NURSING HOMES: FIRST, A MARCH 2020 DIRECTIVE THAT TOLD NURSING HOMES THEY COULDN'T DENY COVID-19 PATIENTS COMING FROM HOSPITALS DESPITE KNOWING HOW SUSCEPTIBLE OTHER NURSING HOME RESIDENTS WOULD BE TO THE DEADLY VIRUS.

AND SECONDISDECISION TO NOT INCLUDENURSING HOME DEATHS AMONG THECOVID-19 DEATH TOLL STATEWIDE.HOCHUL'S DECISION TODAYACKNOWLEDGES THE NEARLY 12THOUSAND DEATHS THAT OCCURREDIN NURSING HOMES.

CUOMO HASALWAYS MAINTAINED HISDIRECTIVES AND DATA AREACCURATE-- SOT :14 FILEFEBRUARY CUOMO: PEOPLE INNURSING HOMES HAVE UNDERLYINGCONDITIONS.

THAT'S WHY PEOPLEDIE.

NOT BECAUSE ANYONE DIDANYTHING WRONG, OR BECAUSETHERE WAS A CONSPIRACY.

SENATEMINORITY LEADER ROBERT ORTT ISREACTING TO HOCHUL'S DATAUPDATE.

HE IS AGAIN CALLINFOR THE RESIGNATION OR FIRINGOF DOH COMMISSIONER HOWARDZUCKER FOR HIS ROLE IN THEREPORTS.

ORTT RELEASING ASTATEMENT WHICH READS IN PAR&"I FIRST CALLED ON HOWARDZUCKER TO RESIGN IN JANUARYDOH UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP HASLOST ALL CREDIBILITY ASCONTINUE OUR EFFORTS TO FIGHTTHE RESURGENCE IN COVID ANDTHE DELTA VARIANT.

HE NEEDSRESIGN, AND IF HE DOES NOT,GOVERNOR HOCHUL MUST TERMINATEHIM IMMEDIATELY." DURING ANAPPEARANCE ON MSNBC WEDNESDAYMORNINGTAKING 45 DAYS TO ASSEMBLE HERTEAM BUT ADDED SHE WON'T BEREPLACING PEOPLE IN THE MIDDLEOF A PANDEMIC.

SOT :04 HOCHUL:I HAVE SO MUCH TO DO TOPROTECT NEW YORKERS AND WE ARENOT WHERE WE NEED TO BE.

INBUFFALO, ALI TOUHEY, 7EWN.NEW COVID19 HOSPITALIZATIODATA SHOW THE NUMBER OPATIENTS IN ERIE COU