Parents receiving notices their child was exposed to COVID-19 at school days late

The Lee County School System is seeing so many new COVID-19 cases, the Health Department can’t keep up.

SOUNDS LIKE A DELAY ATLEAST OFHE T FAMILY YOU’VESPOKEN TO.YEAH PAICTRK..CONTACT TRACING ISSERUSIOLY LAGGING --PARENTSRE ARECEIVING A TEXT MESSAGE FROMTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IF THEIRCHILD IS EXPOSED, TELLING THEMtheir child needs to ARQUANTINE.THE PARENT I SPOKE WITH SAYS SHEGOT THAT TEXT━ BUT IT CAME NINEDAYS TOO LATAND THE WHOLE TIME━ HERDAUGHTER HAD CONTINUED GOING TOSCHL.OOTHAT PARENT DID NOT WANT TO BEIDENTIFIED━ BUT SHE SHAD THERETEXT WITH US."It was from the HethalDepartment, saying that therewas a confirmed COVID case, andthat my daughter was not allodback to school until the 25th,which is only one day ofquarantine.

She had beenattending school that entiretime, and we had no idea, so shehad been around famy andileverythg."in(20s)she says her DAUGHTER GOES TOTRAFALGAR ELEMENTARY━ AND thatTHE SCHOOL TOLD HER THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT IS FALLING BEHIND ONREPORTING.THAT’S SOMETHING THE SCOLHODISTRICT CONFIRMED IN A VIDEOSTREAMED TO SOCIAL MEDIAWEDNESDAY."With the volume of cases andexposures we are receiving, weare behind in processing thesereports."Dr. Robert Hawkes, FGCUPhysician Assistant ProgramDirector: "It’s very difficultat this point, because therereally e arnot enough contacttracers."(6s)DOCTOR ROBERT HAWKES AT FLORIDAGULF ASCOT UNIVERSITY SAYS━ THEVIRUS IS SIMPLY SPREADING TOOFAST TO TRACK WITH THE currtenSTA.FFEARLIER THIS WEEK WE LENEDARTHERE ARE ONLY 35 CONTACTTRACERS AT THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH FOR LEE COUNTY━ WHICHHAS MORE THAN 750 THOUSANDPEOPLE.AND DOCTOR HAWKES SAYS━ WNHEPEOPLE ARE NOTIFIED TOO LATE━TRACING JUST DOESN’T’WORK."Once you’re 8, 9, 10 days t,ouit probably is not effective,because is that person were toactually have COVID-1he9, tvirus is really running itscourse at that point."(9s)BUT THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SSAYIT IS HIRING MORE CONTACTTRACERS━ AND IT EXPECTS THEREPORTING TO GET BETTE━━ SAYINGQUOTE "We have worked with theschool district to streamlineour processes and going forwardparentsho suld be notified morepromptly via a letter and/ortext message."THE PARENT WE SPOKE WITH SAYS━TT H’S ENCOURAGING BECAUSE━UNLESS POSITIVE CASES AREIDENTIFIED EARLY━ THE VIRUSWILL KEEP GETTING KIDS SICK."Had we been notified in time,we could have tried to do whatwe could do to help thesituation.

We don’t want anybodyin our family to get si.

