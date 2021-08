'He's going to live forever': Family of Adrian Jones celebrates law named in his honor

IT'S A DAY OF PROMISEAND CLOSURE FOR THEFAMILY OF ADRIAN JONES.HE'S THE 7-YEAR-OLDWHO WAS KILLED BY HISDAD AND STEP MOM SIXYEARS AGO IN KANSASCITY, KANSAS.TODAY - GOVERNORLAURA KELLY HELD ACELEBRATORY SIGNINGFOR ADRIAN'S LAW - WHICHAIMS TO PROTECT KANSASKIDS FROM ABUSE.KSHB 41 I-TEAMREPORTER JESSICAMCMASTER BRO TKEHESTORY OF WHATHAPPENED TO ADRIAN IN20-17.SHE WAS THERE TOY.DAclapngpiJudy Conwayhis death's not in vain w.noIT'S A LONG-AWAITEDMOMENT FOR JUDYCONWAY WHO WE FIRSTSAT DOWN WITH AT HERHOME NEARLY SIX YEARSAGO.conwayI go to bed thinking about himi wake up thinking about him.CONWAY'S GRANDSONADRIAN JONES WASTORTURED AND KILLEBYDHIS DAD AND STEPMOM IN20-15.ADRIAN'S REMAINS FNDOUIN A LIVESTOCK PEN ATTHE FAMILY'S HOME INWYANDOTTE COUNTY.WHILE STILL ALIVE,CONWAY SAYS SHEPROMISED ADRIAN SHE'DALWAYS BE THERE FORHIM.A PROMISE SHE COULDN'TKE.

EPConwayI just keep thinking---howmany times did hethink...when's my nanacoming to get me--and atthjust breaks my heart becausehe left this world feeling sounloved and he was loved.BUT, NOW THERE'S A NEWPROMISE AND NEW HOPEFOR KANSAS KIDS--- INADRIAN'S NAMETODA CY,ONWAY ALONGWITH OTHER MEMBERS OFADRIAN'S FAMILY STOODBY AND watched asGOVERNOR LAURA KELLYSIGNED ADRIAN'S W.LAconwayto see her put that pen topaper was just i got chills fromhead to toeSTATE REPRESENTATIVELOUIS RUIZ INTRODUCEDADRIAN'S LAW AFTERSPEAKING WITH THE I-TEAM IN 20-17.STATE Rep.

Louis Ruizit made me angry.WE FIRST REVEALEDSOCIAL WORKERS,DOCTORS AND EVENEXTENDED FAMILY FAILEDPROTECT ADRIAN-- HISFILE WITH, TWO-THOUSAND PAGES LONG--IT DETAILS YEARS OFDOCUMENTED ABUSE-Ruizthat was very preventalbe.SURVEILLANCE VIDEOFROM INSIDE ADRIAN'SHOME OBTAINED BY THE I-TEAM SHOWS ADRIANHIDING FROM A RELATIVEWHO WAS LATEREDIDENTIFIED AS HIS UNCLEhis uncle lived in the home atthe time -- and never reportedthe abusehe was never charged --because it wasn't illegalRuizwhen you stop and think aboutthat and you apply that to yr oufamily your grandchildren itbreaks your heart and i gotemotional.ADRIAN'S LAW WILLREQUIRE ADULTS REPORTCHILD ABUSE OR FACECRIMINAL CHARGES.

ALSOFORMED UNDER ADRIAS N'LAW--A COMMITTEE TOOVERSEE THE CHILDWELFARE SYSTEM.ADRIAN LAW'SNOW ADRIAN'S LEGACY--Coaynwi'm just really excited thathe'sgonna live forever and the facttaht i hope he knowses hgonna protect children.Jessica McMasterIT ALSO REQUIRES STAFFWITH KANSASDEPARTMENTOR FCHILDREN AND FAMILIESVISIBLY LAY EYES ON ACHILD SUSPECTEOFDABUSE--AS OPPOSED TOKNOCKING AND LEAVINGWHEN NO ONE ANSWERSTHE DOOR.jessica mcmaster ksh41bnewsALSO TODAY -