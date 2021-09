Freed food bank

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OFBAKERSFIELD WASGIVING AWAY FOOD HAND OVER FIST.BUT AS THE COVID CASES DECREASEDSO DID THE FAMILIESTHAT SHOWED UP FOR FOOD.23ABC'S ROSAURA (ROW-SAO-RUH)SINEMO NOW JOIN US LIVE FROM THECHURCH IN SOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELDTO EXPLAIN HOW THECHURCH IS CONTINUING TO HELP THECOMMUNITY.FOR YEARS NOW FIRSTCONGREGATIONAL CHURCH S HASERVED THE COMMUNITY BUTRECENTLY THEY'VE SEENTHEIR NUMBERS DROP FROM 125FAMILIES SERVED WEEKLY TO 60.AND THEY WANT FAMILIES TO KNOWTHAT THEY ARE STILL HEREOR FTHEM."DON'T BE AFRAID TO COME DOWNTHINK OFUS AS JUST PART OF YOUR FAMILY.WE AS JUST PART OF YOUR FAMILY.ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU YOU DOAS MUCH FORUS WITH YOU COMING AS WE DO FORYOU."MODERATOR AT FIRSTCONGREGATIONAL CHURCH RANDIHODSON SAYS SHE RECOGNIZES THATSOMEMETIS FAMILIES CAN BEEMBARRASSED TO SEEK HELP BUT THECHURCH IS ONLY HERE TOHELPFOOD PANTRY HELPER PATRICIAWILLIAMS IS ALSO A VOLUNTEER ANDSAYS THE JOY THAT FAMILIES HAVEON THEIR FACE WHEN THEYCAN PICK UP FOOD IS PRICELESS"THEY'LL THANK YOU MANY MANYTIS MEAND THEY KIND OF ARE SHY BECAUSETHEY ARE SO PROUD"WHEN IT COMES TO PRIDE GROCERYRECIPIENTKATHERINE LARSEN UNDERSTANDS WHYIT'S HARD TOASK FOR HELP BUT KNOWS IT'D BEEVEN MORE TOH UGIF A PLACELIKE THIS DIDN'T EXIST"WELL WE WOULD STRUGGLE EVENMORE BECAUSE FINANCIALLY RIGHTNOW IT'S JUSBET EN DIFFICULTKEEPING UPON JUST THE DISABILITY INCOMETHAT HE HAS AND MAINTAINING OUROTHER BILLS(PAUSE) SO FOOD IS AREAL BLESSING AT THISPOINT(VOICE CRAC" K)FOR THOSE WHO ARE IN NEED OFFOOD FIRST CONGREGATIONALCHURCH WILL BE HOLDING FOODGIVEAWAYS EVERY WEDNESDAY FROM8:30AM-12PM AND INVITES ALL WHOWANT OR NEED FOOD TO CE OMAND RTAKPA"THEY NEVER DO ANYTHING TO MAKEYOU FEEL EMBARRASED IT'S REALEASY YOU JUST WALK UP ANDTHEY'RE ALSO KIND AND ITS EASYITHES LP AND IT'S EASIER TOSURVIVE WITH SOMEFOOD IN YOUR PANTRY THAN BEWORRIED CONSTANTLY ABOUT HOWYOU'RE GOINGTO EAT"THE CHURCH IS ENCOURAGING PEOPLETO COME OUT AND ENJOYTHE FREE FOOD AND CANDY ANDSTRESSED THAT THEY DO NOTREQUIRE LOTS OF PERSONALINFORMATION ONLY YOUR ZIPCO ADEND NUMBER OF PEOPLE INYOUR FAMILYCOMING UP IN THE 6 O'CLOCK HOURLEARN HOW YOU CAN SUPPORTTHIS CHURCH EVEN FURTHERLIVE IN BAKERSFIELD, ROSAURASIMONE, 23ABCCONNECTING YOUNOW TO TURNING TO