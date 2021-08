Carroll College welcomes students as new academic year begins

{ONCAM: IT WAS A BUSYWEDNESDAY MORNING AT CARROLLCOLLEGE AS STUDENTS BEGANEIR THNEW SEMESTER.

ANDTHERE’S NO DENYING THINGS LOOKA LOT DIFFERENT THAN THEY DIDA YEAR AGO}{PRESIDENT JOHN CH ECWASJOINED BY OTHER STAFF ANDTRUSTEES TPRO OVIDE MUFFINSAND COFFEE TO NEW ANDRETURNING STUDENTS, AND GIVETHOSE STUDENTS A CHANCE TOMEET THE ADMINISTRATION}{STUDENTS MTN SPOKE WITH SAIDTHEY’RE THRILLED FOR THE NEWSEMESTER.}{SAFA: IT’S SO AWESOME, ITFEELS MORE THAN HOME.

EVERYONEIS REALLY WELCOMING, EVERYONEIS SO NICE AND GERENOUS.

ILOVE IT.

I LOVE IT SO FAR}{SHAE: I’M VERY EXCITED ANDIT’S JUST BEEN AMAZING THESEFIRST COUPLE DAYS HAVINGEVERYONE BACK ON CAMPUS.THERE’S A LOT OF EXCITEMENT INTHE AIR, WE’RE HAVING A LOT OFFUN EVENTSND A IT’S GOOD TO BEBACK TO A SOMEWHAT NORMALYEAR}{CECH CREDITS THE RELATIVENORMALCY TO SCIENCE-BACKED ANDPROVEN CAMPUS STRATEGY TO KEEPCOVID CASES DOWN THAT THEYLEARNED LAST YEAR.

THOSESTRATEGIES SEEMETOD HAVEWORKED, WITH THE COLLEGE NEVERNEEDING TO STOP IN-PERSONCLASSES DUE TO CASES}{AROUND TWO-THIRDS OF THESTUDENTS VOLUNTARILY GOTTESTED FOR COVID UPON ARRIVINGAT SCHOOL THIS YEA WITR,H LESSTHAN ONE PERCENT TESTINGPOSITIVE.}{THOSE COVID POSITIVE STUDENTSARE IN TEMPORARY QUARANTINEAND FOLLOWING C-D-CGUIDELINES, RIGHT NOW MASKSARE ONLY REQUIRED INDOORS ATTHE CATHOLIC COLLEGE.}{STUDENTS SAY THEY UNDERSTANDHOW LUCKY THERE ARE TO HAVETHE OPPOUNRTITY FOR A MORENORMAL YEAR, AND THEY DON’TWANT TO WASTE IT}{ISAAC: I LOOK AROUND AND ISEE MY FRIENDS AND PEERS FROMHIGH SCHOOL AND SOME OF THEMARE HAVING NORMAL EXPERIENCES,AND SOME OF THEM AREN’T ANDJUST THE FACT TO BE ABLE TO BEHERE AND HAVE THE COMMUNITY,THE FACT TO HAVE A CHANCE TOPAEXND MY HORIZONS INSTEAD OFJUST SITTING ON A LITTLESCREEN ALLOWS ME TO ONE NOTONLY HAVE THE COLLEGEEXPERIENCE EVERYONE TALKSABOUT, BUT TWO DISCOVER MYSELFIN OTHER WAYS THAT ARE NEEDEDFOR ME TO BECOME A MATUREADULT}{ON CAM: PRESIDENT CECH SAYS,AS ALWAYS, HE’S HOPEFUL FORTHE NEW YEAR AND SEES SO MUCHPOTENTIAL IN THE NEW STUDENTS.HE ALSO ADDED THAT CARROLLSTANDS READY TO PROVIDE THENECESSARY ACADEMIC TOOLSOR FSTUDENTS TO SUCCEED HERE ATCARROLL COLLEGE}{REPORTING IN HELENA JOHNRILEY MTN NEWS.