A 'paw-sitive' impact for the homeless community and their furry friends

Connie Panko has always had a love for dogs, but Panko's puppy love took on a whole new meaning one day when she noticed how many of our unhomed citizens had pets.

T.IT'S A STIGMA SHE IS WORKING TOCHANGE..CONNIE: WHAT YOU DONT REALIZE ISALOT OF THESE POEPLE HAD THESEDOGS BEFORE THEY LOST THEIRHOMES AND THEY CHOSE NOT TOABANDON THEIR PETS BUT TO STAYLOYAL AND GIVE IT THE LOYAY LTTHAT THE PET GIVES TO THEM,"JOE: "THE PROGRAM THAT CONE NIHAS IS REALLY GREAT FOR US,"CONNIE: THESE ARE DOG CHEESEPUFFS!

WANT THAT?

ALWAYS WATCHINGFOUT FOR YOUCOLORADO SPRINGS ERIN CHAPMANNEWS 5IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE PETSUPPLI JESUST TGOO THE WEBVERSION OF THIS STORY ONKOAA.COM.