California Recall: Answers To Common Ballot Questions On The September 14 Contest

The upcoming September 14 recall is California's second statewide, vote-by-mail election, in a pandemic, in nine months.
And once again, many voters have questions and concerns about their ballot being counted.
Wilson Walker report.
(8/25/21)
The upcoming September 14 recall is California's second statewide, vote-by-mail election, in a pandemic, in nine months.
And once again, many voters have questions and concerns about their ballot being counted.
Wilson Walker report.
(8/25/21)
Watch VideoCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday emphatically defeated a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early, a..