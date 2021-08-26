The new Suzuki Ignis Hybrid Exterior Design

Ingrained with Suzuki’s design heritage, including a slit-like C-pillar inherited from the first generation Cervo (SC100), blacked out A- and B- pillars, bumper garnish and clamshell bonnet, the Ignis utilises a simple design with a familiar, lovable expression, characterised by its unique headlights, black extended wheel arches*, and robust shoulders.

The facelift model retains these iconic features, while adding a new Suzuki SUV-style 5-spoke front grille, along with front and rear bumpers featuring trapezoid shape silver under garnishes, amplifying the overall SUV character and unique style.

Complementing the characteristic styling of the exterior, the interior of the Ignis was designed with futuristic urban styling and sweeping horizontal lines that convey breadth and a feeling of space.

This stylish urban taste has been further enhanced in the facelift model, with new Lazuli Medium Blue Pearl and Medium Grey Metallic accents matched to grey or blue seat upholsteries.

The instrument panel, featuring a newly designed meter cluster, has been updated with a contrast of black and white that is simple in composition but leaves a bold impression.