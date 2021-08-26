Taimur Ali Khan JUMPS, Runs Towards His Car With Kareena, Karisma Kapoor Spotted At Airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan alongwith his son Taimur Ali Khan was snapped outside their house today and paparazzi got a glimpse of little Tim doing Masti.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor too was papped at the airport.

Watch the video.