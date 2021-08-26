Miracle Dad Survives After ‘Dropping Dead’ in Front on His Family for 17 Minutes While Singing and Dancing in the Car
Miracle Dad Survives After ‘Dropping Dead’ in Front on His Family for 17 Minutes While Singing and Dancing in the Car

Daniel and his family were singing and dancing in the car when all of a sudden he “dropped dead”, what happened next is something out of a movie.

Veuers Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.