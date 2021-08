6th Child Dies From COVID-19

HEALTH EXPERTS SAY THEVIRUS IS STARTING TO TARGETYOUNGER PEOP.THE STATE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH TODAY REPTIORNGTHAT SIX PEDIATRIC DEATHSARE BEING BLAMED ON THECORONAVIRU S.THE LATEST DEATH - T HECHILD WAS YOUNGER THANFIVE- YEARS-OLD.THE STATEEPIDEMIOLOGIST SAYS THEREIS AN INCREASE IN CASESAMONG CHILDREN BETWEENFIVE AND 17 YES AROL D.EXPERTS SAY SINCECHILDREN UNDER 12 CANNOTGET VACCINATED - IS T'MOREIMPORTANT THAN EVER FOR ALLWHO ARE ELIGIBLE TO GET THESHOT WHO HAVEN'T - ROLL UPTHEIR SLEEVES NOW.OTHERWISE - HOSPITS ALWILL CONTINUE TO SEE - N OTONLY MORE YOUNG PEOPLE - BUTMORE SICK PEOPLE INGENERA L.<WE HAVE SEEN SOMEINCREASES IN THE NUMBER OFPEDIATRIC ADSSMIIONS DUETO COVID, AND CERTAINLYWE'VE SEEN INCREASINEPEDIATRIC PATIENTS WHO'VEHAD TO BE EITHER IN THEINTENSIVE CARE UNIT OFTREATMENT, OR HAVE BEEN ONTHE VENTILATOR.