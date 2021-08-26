India’s relationship with Afghanistan under Taliban rule| Oneindia News

With Taliban taking over the reins of Afghanistan after 20 years, big question remains as to what will the future of India and Afghanistan relationship will be in the coming years.
#IndoAfghanrelations #KabulNewDelhi #Taliban
With Taliban taking over the reins of Afghanistan after 20 years, big question remains as to what will the future of India and Afghanistan relationship will be in the coming years.
#IndoAfghanrelations #KabulNewDelhi #Taliban
Taliban stopped 140 Sikh pilgrims from entering Kabul airport to leave for India. These pilgrims were on their way to India for..
What does the Taliban's rapid capture of power in Afghanistan say about America's 20 year war? Will China legitimise the Taliban?..