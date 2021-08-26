PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS 50 Cent Joins Us

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies one day after celebrating son’s 2nd birthday, Steph Curry’s parents to divorce after 33 years, Christopher Lloyd and Michael J.
Fox reunite, Regé-Jean Page posts shirtless photo, and Eric Stonestreet gets engaged
Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies one day after celebrating son’s 2nd birthday, Steph Curry’s parents to divorce after 33 years, Christopher Lloyd and Michael J.
Fox reunite, Regé-Jean Page posts shirtless photo, and Eric Stonestreet gets engaged
Psychic lion predicts Spain will win over Switzerland in quarter final of Euro 2020