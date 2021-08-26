TikTok user discovers creepy 'moving' chair in backyard of new apartment

A TikToker is going viral after discovering an allegedly “moving” chair in the backyard of their new apartment.The bizarre story comes courtesy of a college student who posts under the username @radnasty.In the first clip, which has more than 2.5 million views, @radnasty explained that they and their roommate moved into a unit on the first floor of a building.Behind the building was what @radnasty described as “nothing but forest”.Back in that forest, they saw a chair, sitting strangely far out into the woods.However, a few days later, they went outside and saw that the chair had moved — right next to their balcony.“You’re gonna end up on a murder mystery show,” one user wrote.“You need to move,” another wrote.In another follow-up video, they explained how they and their roommate moved the chair to a dumpster, where it’s stayed ever since