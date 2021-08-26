7 Best Dogs of the Last Decade

From political trailblazers to lifesaving heroes, the 2010s were filled with a number of dogs that made the world a better place.

In honor of National Dog Day, here are the seven best dogs of the last decade.

1.

Duke the Dog Mayor, Elected mayor of Cormorant, Minnesota, in 2014, Duke was re-elected three times before passing away in 2019.

2.

Frida the Rescue Dog, For nearly 10 years, Frida helped locate survivors and victims after disasters, including the 2017 earthquake in Central Mexico.

3.

Bark Ranger Gracie, Gracie was dubbed the first-ever “bark ranger” at Glacier National Park in 2016.

4.

Sunny and Bo Obama, These presidential pups belonged to Barack Obama and lived at the White House during his presidential term.

.

5.

Riley the Museum Dog, Since 2017, Riley has worked hard sniffing out art-destroying bugs at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts.

6.

Cullen and Romulus, In 2016, these two dogs were the first recorded instance of genetically identical twin dogs.

.

7.

Pero the Sheepdog, Pero traveled over 200 miles to reach his home in Wales, after being sold to a farmer in England.

His old owners happily welcomed him home