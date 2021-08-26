Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, ZM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 3.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 10.3%.

Dollar Tree is lower by about 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Autodesk, trading down 8.2%, and Analog Devices, trading up 1.9% on the day.