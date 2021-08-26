Dow Movers: NKE, CRM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%.
Year to date, Salesforce.
Om registers a 22.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.3%.
Nike is showing a gain of 18.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 1.0%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.6% on the day.