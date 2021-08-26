Doja Cat To Host 2021 MTV VMAs

The announcement that the singer and rapper will host this year's MTV Video Music Awards came one day after it was revealed that she will be one of the performers.

She took to Instagram to share a clip of the announcement.

I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv, Doja Cat, via Instagram.

She's also up for five awards, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Other artists who will take the stage include Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, .

Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) and Twenty One Pilots.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live on Sunday, Sept.

12 at 8 p.m.

ET