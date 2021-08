Noose found at MSG Sphere site in Las Vegas

Action News.NEW TONIGHT...M-S-G ENTERTAINMENTINVESTIGATING.... A DISTURBINGDISCOVERY..... ON THECONSTRUCTION SITE.... FOR "THESPHERE".THE IMAGES MAY BEDISTURBING.... TO SOME VIEWERS.A WORKER ON THE SITE SENTUS..... THESE IMAGES OF THENOOSE.THEY WANT TO REMAINANONYMOUS....BUT SAY...SEEING THIS.... IN PLAINSITE TODAY..... MADE THEM FEELTHREATENED.M-S-G ENTERTAINMENTSAYS....THIS DISGUSTING AND VILEACT..... IS COMPLETELYUNACCEPTABLE...AND...WE ARE WORKING WITH LOCALAUTHORITIES TO IDENTIFY.... WHOIS RESPONSIBLE..... SO THATAPPROPRIATE ACTION... CAN BETAKEN.THE COMPANY SAYS....IT HAS *ZERO TOLERANCE