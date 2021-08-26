Thursday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Specialty Retail Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings, up about 36.1% and shares of SRAX up about 2.5% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Jowell Global, trading up by about 21.3% and Takung Art, trading up by about 17.3% on Thursday.