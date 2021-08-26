Judge Sanctions Pro-Trump Lawyers Who Brought Election Fraud Lawsuits

25, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker of the Easter District of Michigan order sanctions for Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other lawyers.

25, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker of the Easter District of Michigan order sanctions for Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other lawyers.

Judge Parker said that the pro-Trump lawyers who worked on lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election... ... had "engaged in litigation practices" that were "abusive and, in turn, sanctionable.".

Sanctions are required to deter the filing of future frivolous lawsuits designed primarily to spread the narrative that our election processes are rigged and our democratic institutions cannot be trusted, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, via 110-page opinion.

The lawyers are being ordered to reimburse attorneys' fees paid by the city of Detroit and Michigan state officials who sought the sanctions.

Judge Parker also said the lawyers must take legal education classes.

Her decision is being referred to the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission... ... and "the appropriate disciplinary authority for the jurisdiction(s) where each attorney is admitted.".

Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer commended the ruling.

[It] sends a clear message: those who seek to overturn an American election and poison the well of American democracy will face consequences, Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer, via statement