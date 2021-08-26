Firefighting helicopters working nearly nonstop in battle against Caldor Fire

From a distance, helicopter nozzles might look small.
But they can deposit so much fire retardant that crews drop more than 100,000 gallons on the Northern California wildfire every day.
Game-changing technology is now on the front lines of the Caldor Fire for the first time ever in Northern California, according to..