Police reassure public after products ‘syringed’

Police have sought to reassure the public after a man was arrested on suspicion of injecting food with needles at three local supermarkets in west London, saying it is an isolated incident.

Anybody who purchased products at Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury's Local in Fulham Palace Road after 6pm Wednesday night are advised to dispose of their items and contact the police if any foreign objects are found.

Police enquiries are still ongoing.

Report by Etemadil.

