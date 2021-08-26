Security threats outside gates at Kabul airport

This morning growing concerns out of Afghanistan, as British officials are warning of an imminent attack targeting Kabul's airport.
This morning growing concerns out of Afghanistan, as British officials are warning of an imminent attack targeting Kabul's airport.
The Danish Defense Minister is warning that it is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul.
The US Embassy sent out an alert saying those near three gates to the Hamid Karzai airport “should leave immediately.”
The US Embassy sent out an alert saying those near three gates to the Hamid Karzai airport "should leave immediately."