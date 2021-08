Fan N'ation returns September 4!

The only show that exclusively features Pittsburgh Sports Fans returns for Season 2!

Catch the premiere of JP Roofing FAN N'ATION on September 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM on KDKA, Pittsburgh's CW, and streaming live on CBSN from anywhere in the world!

SATURDAYS at 7:30 PM ON KDKA/CBSN and 11 PM ON PGH CW