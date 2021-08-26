Demi Lovato Gets New Hand Tattoo

The 29-year-old singer has gotten lyrics to Beautiful Chorus' song, "Infinite Universe," tattooed on their hand.

The words, "Love will live forever in the infinite universe," are surrounded by stars and planets.

THANK YOU @_dr_wood_ for making exactly what I asked for!!!!

It's perfect!!!, Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

Lovato's other hand has a large lion tattoo which was also showcased in a new photo shoot.

Made some magic w @angelokritikos yesterday, Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

Many of Lovato's fans were digging the new look.

Glam on POINT, @maddelagarza, via Instagram.

They came out as non-binary in May and have received an outpouring of support