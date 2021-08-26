'Fortnite' Launches 'March Through Time,' Highlighting MLK's 'I Have a Dream' Speech

'Fortnite' Launches 'March Through Time,', Highlighting MLK's 'I Have a Dream' Speech.

'Fortnite' has teamed up with Time Studios to launch a new interactive educational experience inside 'Fortnite Creative' called 'March Through Time.'.

Polygon reports that the event allows 'Fortnite' players to explore the nation's capital circa 1963, at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

Not only can players watch Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous speech, they can also visit the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall.

The event coincides with the 58th anniversary of the speech, which King delivered on Aug.

28, 1963.

King gave the speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

He was speaking at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which has been credited with helping to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

After watching the speech, players can complete various challenges to unlock a "DC 63" wall spray for use in the game.

According to Polygon, 'March Through Time' was inspired by 'The March,' a 2020 digital exhibit from 'Time' magazine.

It was developed by 'Fortnite' community members ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr and YU7A.

