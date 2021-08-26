5 mouthwatering banh mi recipes

These five TikTok banh mi recipes are anything but basic!.1.
Glazed grilled pork banh mi.Pork belly and loin are marinated with lemongrass and garlic sauce and then place on a toasted baguette with cilantro, cucumbers, scallions and red jalapeños.2.
Bulgogi and kimchi banh mi.TikToker and chef Mina’s (@sojuthinkyoucancook) banh mi recipe involves a thick layer of chili mayo followed by bulgogi (Korean marinated grilled beef), pickled carrot, daikon radish and cilantro.3.
Vegan banh mi.This easy vegan banh mi from TikToker and chef Vivian (@frondandframe) features cucumber, vegan mayo, garlic powder, salt, jalapeños, pickled daikon and cilantro on a toasted baguette.4.
Pork ham and pâté banh mi.TikToker and chef Ang (@ang_cooks) toasts the bread before adding a layer of pork liver pâté spread followed by pork ham, cilantro, umami seasoning sauce, and a sprinkle of black pepper.5.
Ribeye steak banh mi.chef Angiela (@angielaeats) combines rib-eye marinated in a flavorful sauce, with chili flakes, freshly pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, and spicy mayo on a toasted baguette