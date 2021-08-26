4 NYPD Officers Suspended For Allegedly Doing Nothing After Man Accidentally Shot Himself

Four NYPD officers have been suspended for allegedly standing by and doing nothing after a man accidentally shot himself in Harlem.
Sources say the officers even reported the shooting as fireworks; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Four NYPD officers have been suspended for allegedly standing by and doing nothing after a man accidentally shot himself in Harlem.
Sources say the officers even reported the shooting as fireworks; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Sources said the NYPD is looking at possible disciplinary charges, potentially for failure to take police action.