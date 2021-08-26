Wendy's french fries getting a makeover

USUAL DUE TO THE CHIP SHORTAGE.WELL,W ENDY'S IS GIVING IT'SFRIES A BIG MAKE.THE FAST FODO SAYS THE NEW FRYWILL RETAIN MORE HEAT AND KEEPCRISPINESS LONGER THE COMPANY'SPRESIDENT SAYS THE SAYSTHE SECRET TO THE UPGRADED FRYIS IN THE BATTER THEY USE HESAYS THE FRY WILL LOOK SIMILARTO ONE THEY HAVE NOW BUT THEYWILL TAKE VERY DIFFERENT SOTHEY USE BATTER I JUST ALWAYSTHOUGHT IT WAS POTATOES DEEPFRIED BUT THER'SE A BETTERWENDY'S HAS BEEN RESEARCHINGTHE UPGRADE FOR THE PAST FORYEARS TRIYNG ABOUT 20 DIFFERENTDESIGNS BEFORE LANDING ON THISONE CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABEL TOORDER THE NEW FRIES IN MIDSEPTEMBER