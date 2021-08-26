State Fair Visitors Thrilled To Be Back For First Day Of Great Minnesota Get-Together

After a year off, it was a guessing game as to what kind of turn-out you’d see at the State Fair.
One thing was certain, those who came out were thrilled to be back.
After a year off, it was a guessing game as to what kind of turn-out you’d see at the State Fair.
One thing was certain, those who came out were thrilled to be back.
The Great Minnesota Get Back Together is happening against the backdrop of the pandemic and the current surge due to the Delta..
The Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than two weeks out -- but hundreds of State Fair positions still need to be filled,..