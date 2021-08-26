Iowa mother sues state over law banning local mask mandates

A western Iowa mother of twin boys is suing the state over its law banning schools from ordering face masks to be worn as a way to protect students against COVID-19.
A western Iowa mother of twin boys is suing the state over its law banning schools from ordering face masks to be worn as a way to protect students against COVID-19.
Watch VideoThe coronavirus vaccine gave the live entertainment industry hope for a rebound in 2021. Now, as COVID-19 cases surge..
The COVID-19 virus with its Delta variant continues to spike in numbers across the state of Tennessee with cases and..