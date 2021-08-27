Kids Are Expensive

Why are kids so expensive?!!!
Well, cuz you have to buy stuff for them all the time AND because they break stuff all the time!
See these pricey kiddos in action in this lol compilation!
Why are kids so expensive?!!!
Well, cuz you have to buy stuff for them all the time AND because they break stuff all the time!
See these pricey kiddos in action in this lol compilation!
A man is refusing to attend his sister's wedding because of her no-child policy.He consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" after the..
Simone Biles Defends
Pro-Choice Stance:, 'You Should
Not Control
Someone
Elses Body'.
On Tuesday, two-time..