Kabul Blast: 60 people killed, ISIS claims responsibility | Oneindia News

Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed in the twin blast that took place at the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday.

The American casualties, which increased to 13 from 12 later on Thursday according to U.S. officials, were believed to be the most U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan in a single incident since 30 personnel died when a helicopter was shot down in August 2011.

