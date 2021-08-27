COVID-19, Staffing Shortages Put Strain on Local Hospitals

Across the country, more than 100,000 new people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
That's the highest number in 7 months.
More than 2,100 of those patients are in Indiana.
Across the country, more than 100,000 new people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
That's the highest number in 7 months.
More than 2,100 of those patients are in Indiana.
WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports. The rising number of hospitalizations mixed with some staffing shortages are causing major stress at..
Governor Greg Abbott is taking action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across the state.